Warriors' Damian Jones: Day-to-day with MCL Sprain
Jones has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL sprain and will miss Monday's contest against the Mavericks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones suffered the injury during Friday's summer league contest, however will be considered day-to-day as he deals with a Grade 1 MCL sprain. He may be done for the remainder of Summer League, as they likely won't risk furthering the injury during these exhibition games. More information should come out following Monday's contest as well as prior to the Warriors next contest.
