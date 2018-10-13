Warriors' Damian Jones: Excels in starting opportunity
Jones supplied 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes in the Warriors' 119-105 preseason loss to the Lakers on Friday.
Jones may have sealed the starting center job to open the season with this performance, which qualified as his second double-digit scoring effort of the last three games. Jones considerably outperformed both of his fellow competitors for the top job at the five -- Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney -- on Friday, and he'd be an interesting short-term add in deeper leagues for those looking to fortify their center depth chart to open the regular season.
