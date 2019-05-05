Jones (pectoral) is expected to be cleared for contact within a week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

This is a significant step in the right direction for Jones, who the Warriors initially expected to remain out through the end of the postseason. The big man will likely have to log a few practices before being cleared for any game action, but if the Warriors advance to the Western Conference Finals, and beyond, it now looks as though Jones could be back in the mix at some point.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...