Jones (pectoral) is expected to be cleared for contact within a week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

This is a significant step in the right direction for Jones, who the Warriors initially expected to remain out through the end of the postseason. The big man will likely have to log a few practices before being cleared for any game action, but if the Warriors advance to the Western Conference Finals, and beyond, it now looks as though Jones could be back in the mix at some point.