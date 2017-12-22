Warriors' Damian Jones: Heads back to G-League
Jones was assigned to the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones returned to Golden State earlier this week to add some frontcourt depth in Draymond Green's absence with a shoulder injury, but with Green set to return, Jones' services are no longer needed. He's averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 70.2 percent from the field in Santa Cruz.
