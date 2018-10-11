Jones provided seven points (3-3 FG, 1-3 FT), five steals and one block across 18 minutes in the Warriors' 123-113 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Jones drew the start at center and showed off his defensive prowess, making yet another strong case for solid minutes to open the regular season. He's currently in a three-way competition for the starting center job with Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell, and he's arguably been as effective as his pair of teammates through four exhibitions. Come the regular season, however, it's possible that all three players take turns rotating at the five until DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is ready for action.