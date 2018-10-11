Warriors' Damian Jones: Impresses on defense
Jones provided seven points (3-3 FG, 1-3 FT), five steals and one block across 18 minutes in the Warriors' 123-113 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Jones drew the start at center and showed off his defensive prowess, making yet another strong case for solid minutes to open the regular season. He's currently in a three-way competition for the starting center job with Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell, and he's arguably been as effective as his pair of teammates through four exhibitions. Come the regular season, however, it's possible that all three players take turns rotating at the five until DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is ready for action.
More News
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Near double-double in loss•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Second straight start in preseason win•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Starting at center Saturday•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Likely to start preseason opener•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Will compete for starting job•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Inks two-way deal with Golden State•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.