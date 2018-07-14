Warriors' Damian Jones: Inks two-way deal with Golden State
Jones signed a two-way contract with the Warriors on Saturday.
Jones has played just 174 minutes across two seasons with the Warriors, though that's nothing too unexpected considering the team's deep, skilled rotation and the fact that Jones was the 30th overall pick. In signing a two-way deal, that trend will continue, as he's set to spend the vast majority of next year in the G-League.
More News
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Set to miss summer league finale•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Day-to-day with MCL Sprain•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Not playing Sunday•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Playing Friday vs. Clips•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Sitting out Thursday's summer league game•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Leads team in rebounding Tuesday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...