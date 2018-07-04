Jones posted six points (3-11 FG), a team-high eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 71-54 win over the Kings.

Though Jones struggled shooting the rock, he found other ways to contribute, primarily on the glass and on defense. The 30th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Jones has played just 25 career games for the Warriors, spending most of his time in the G-League. Considering Golden State's depth at the position, his role likely won't change any time soon.