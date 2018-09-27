Head coach Steve Kerr said Jones will likely start Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Jones is currently battling with both Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney for rights to the top center job, but it's encouraging that he'll likely get the first crack at working with the starting five. Barring a surprise, look for Jones to take the court first out of those three, though considering he's set to play alongside four All-Stars, he likely won't have a significant role on the offensive side of the ball. Both Bell and Looney could get an opportunity to start later this preseason as well, so it continues to be a situation to simply monitor.