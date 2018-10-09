Jones managed 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 22 minutes during the Warriors' 117-109 preseason loss to the Suns on Monday.

Jones continues to offer solid production in limited playing time. Monday, he put up his best numbers of the preseason thus far with his highest minutes total through three exhibitions. The 23-year-old seven-footer has seen minimal playing time over his first pair of NBA campaigns, but that will significantly change if he's able to win the battle for the starting center job between himself, Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney during what remains of the exhibition slate.