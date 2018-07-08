Jones will not play in Sunday's summer league game against the Rockets due to a sore right knee, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones reportedly suffered the injury during Friday's summer league game against the Clippers, and the big man has returned home to undergo an MRI on his knee. Expect an update on Jones' status for Monday's outing against the Mavericks to come once the team gets Jones' test results back.

More News
Our Latest Stories