Warriors' Damian Jones: Opening season as starting center
Coach Steve Kerr said that Jones will serve as the Warriors' starting center in Tuesday's season opener against the Thunder, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
After a solid preseason, Jones earned the starting nod over Jordan Bell. During the 2017-18 campaign, the Vanderbilt product spent most of the season in the G League, playing only a bit role for the NBA team in his 15 appearances. He'll likely only be asked to play a few brief stretches each game with the Warriors likely to split the minutes at center between Jones, Bell, Kevon Looney and Draymond Green.
