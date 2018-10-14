Coach Steve Kerr said that Jones will serve as the Warriors' starting center in Tuesday's season opener against the Thunder, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After a solid preseason, Jones earned the starting nod over Jordan Bell. During the 2017-18 campaign, the Vanderbilt product spent most of the season in the G League, playing only a bit role for the NBA team in his 15 appearances. He'll likely only be asked to play a few brief stretches each game with the Warriors likely to split the minutes at center between Jones, Bell, Kevon Looney and Draymond Green.