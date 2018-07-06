Warriors' Damian Jones: Playing Friday vs. Clips
Jones (rest) will play during Friday's Las Vegas Summer League tilt against the Clippers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones got Thursday's game off for rest after leading the team in rebounding (eight) during Tuesday's matchup against the Kings. He also posted six points, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes.
