Jones was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jones -- who is averaging 16.6 points per game on 70.2 percent shooting in the G-League -- will make his way to Golden State prior to Monday's game against the Lakers. The 22-year-old has not seen the floor in the NBA yet this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories