Warriors' Damian Jones: Recalled from G-League
Jones was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jones -- who is averaging 16.6 points per game on 70.2 percent shooting in the G-League -- will make his way to Golden State prior to Monday's game against the Lakers. The 22-year-old has not seen the floor in the NBA yet this season.
