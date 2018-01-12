Warriors' Damian Jones: Recalled from G-League
Jones was recalled from the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday.
Jones has played just two minutes at the NBA level for the Warriors, so it seems doubtful he'll have a fantasy impact Friday against the Bucks.
