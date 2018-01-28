Warriors' Damian Jones: Recalled from G-League
Jones was recalled from the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jones has appeared in just one game for the Warriors this season, playing all of two minutes, so he likely won't have any fantasy impact during his time with Golden State.
