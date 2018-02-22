Warriors' Damian Jones: Recalled from G-League
Jones was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday.
With the Warriors' G-League affiliate not resuming play until Sunday, Jones has been recalled and could be active for both Thursday's game against the Clippers and Saturday's tilt with the Thunder. That said, even if Jones does get the chance to play, it would likely only be limited minutes, so continue to avoid him for fantasy purposes. Up until this point in the season, Jones has taken part in just three games with Golden State.
