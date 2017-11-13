Jones was recalled from the G-League on Monday.

Jones has participated in five games with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G-League, averaging 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 blocks across 24.0 minutes. Other than his rim protecting, Jones hasn't done anything overly impressive at the lower level, but will still get the call-up to the big club ahead of Monday's tilt against Magic. Even if he's active for Monday's contest, Jones is still buried on the frontcourt depth chart and likely won't see the court in a closely contested game. Look for Jones to be assigned once again shortly.