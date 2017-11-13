Warriors' Damian Jones: Recalled from G-League
Jones was recalled from the G-League on Monday.
Jones has participated in five games with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G-League, averaging 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 blocks across 24.0 minutes. Other than his rim protecting, Jones hasn't done anything overly impressive at the lower level, but will still get the call-up to the big club ahead of Monday's tilt against Magic. Even if he's active for Monday's contest, Jones is still buried on the frontcourt depth chart and likely won't see the court in a closely contested game. Look for Jones to be assigned once again shortly.
More News
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Could stick in G League for extended time•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Sent to G-League•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Recalled from D-League•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Sent to D-League•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Gets season-high playing time Saturday•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Recalled from D-League•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with shot-blocking...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.