Warriors' Damian Jones: Scores just six points Friday
Jones had six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), and four rebounds in 16 minutes during Friday's 116-99 victory over the Timberwolves.
Jones continues to start for the Warriors but has certainly declined after his impressive start to the season. The starting role is simply a label as his minutes fluctuate from game-to-game, resulting in limited production. Despite starting, he is not a standard league player, holding value in dynasty formats primarily.
