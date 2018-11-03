Jones had six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), and four rebounds in 16 minutes during Friday's 116-99 victory over the Timberwolves.

Jones continues to start for the Warriors but has certainly declined after his impressive start to the season. The starting role is simply a label as his minutes fluctuate from game-to-game, resulting in limited production. Despite starting, he is not a standard league player, holding value in dynasty formats primarily.