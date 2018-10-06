Jones managed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 15 minutes during the Warriors' 122-94 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.

Jones drew a second straight start at center to open preseason as head coach Steve Kerr looks to sort through a three-man competition for the starting job at the five. Fellow candidates Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney also performed well relative to their playing time off the bench Friday, so the battle is one that could come down to the wire.