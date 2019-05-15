Warriors' Damian Jones: Sees garbage time action Tuesday
Jones (pectoral) posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across two minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 Game 1 win over the Trail Blazers.
Game 1 marked Jones' first action since Dec. 1, as he's been sidelined with a torn pectoral. His appearance was surprising -- there wasn't any indication he would be available for Tuesday's game. It's likely that coach Steve Kerr will continue to use Kevon Looney and Draymond Green as the primary options at center, but it wouldn't be surprising if Jones saw some run here and there.
