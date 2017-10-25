Jones was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jones hasn't see the court yet over the first four games of the season, so he'll head to the team's G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, for additional in-game reps. Even when he's recalled, Jones is buried on the frontcourt depth chart and won't be relevant in fantasy leagues unless a couple of injuries occur.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories