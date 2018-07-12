Warriors' Damian Jones: Set to miss summer league finale
Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's summer league finale, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Jones suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain during Friday's summer league contest and was subsequently held out of Sunday's outing as well. Considering it's only exhibition play, the Warriors are understandably going to remain cautious with their big man and hold him out. That should give Jones plenty of time to get back to full strength for training camp, so don't expect him to miss any meaningful time. After playing a combined 25 games over his first two NBA seasons, Jones could break into the center rotation until DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is healthy. Both Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee left during free agency.
