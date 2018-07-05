Warriors' Damian Jones: Sitting out Thursday's summer league game
Jones will sit out Thursday's Sacramento Summer League finale for rest purposes, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Jones already has a few years of NBA experience, so he'll get the night off Thursday in what is likely an effort by the coaching staff to evaluate some of the more unproven players on the roster. Along with Jones, Jordan Bell will be getting the night off, so the Warriors' summer league team will be missing a few of their bigger bodies. Golden State is also expected to field a team in the Vegas Summer League which starts on Friday, so Jones could return to the lineup for that contest.
More News
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...