Jones will sit out Thursday's Sacramento Summer League finale for rest purposes, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Jones already has a few years of NBA experience, so he'll get the night off Thursday in what is likely an effort by the coaching staff to evaluate some of the more unproven players on the roster. Along with Jones, Jordan Bell will be getting the night off, so the Warriors' summer league team will be missing a few of their bigger bodies. Golden State is also expected to field a team in the Vegas Summer League which starts on Friday, so Jones could return to the lineup for that contest.