Warriors' Damian Jones: Starting again at center
Jones will start at center in Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones will be inserted into the starting five once again, and he's in a good position to win the starting job at center as the season begins. Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney also figure to see minutes down low.
