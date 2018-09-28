Warriors' Damian Jones: Starting at center Saturday
Jones will start at center for the Warriors' preseason opener against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones will battle Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney for the starting center job, and he may have the early advantage. Still, it could be a situation to monitor throughout the preseason and even into the regular season. Jones played just 89 total minutes last season, racking up 25 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal.
