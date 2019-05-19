Warriors' Damian Jones: Starting Game 3
Jones will start Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
In a surprising development, Jones will draw the nod over Andrew Bogut. Jones has played a combined four minutes across the first two games of this series, collecting three points and two rebounds. It's possible Bogut and Kevon Looney see a reduction in workload.
