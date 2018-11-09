Jones went for 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in the Warriors' 134-111 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

After a multi-game downturn, Jones sprung back to life to an extent on the offensive end, posting his best scoring total since Oct. 22. The surge was almost certainly a byproduct of Draymond Green's absence with a toe injury, so it remains to be seen whether Jones can sustain it when the latter returns to the lineup. It's also worth noting that Jones hadn't logged more than 20 minutes in the prior seven games, and the extended playing time also likely stemmed from the Warriors being thinner than usual in the frontcourt.