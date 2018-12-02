Warriors' Damian Jones: Suffers torn pectoral
Jones was diagnosed with a torn left pectoral muscle and is expected to miss extended time.
Jones left Saturday's game against the Pistons in the third quarter, and a subsequent MRI revealed the tear. The Warriors haven't provided a timetable, but the expectation is that Jones will miss multiple months, and he could be sidelined for the rest of the season. Without Jones, the Warriors will likely turn to Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell for most of the minutes at center when Draymond Green is off the floor or at the four.
