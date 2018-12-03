Warriors' Damian Jones: Surgery likely needed
Jones is expected to require surgery to address the torn left pectoral muscle he sustained in Saturday's 111-102 loss to the Pistons but will meet with a specialist in Chicago before a decision on that front is made, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Warriors haven't clarified a timeline for Jones' recovery beyond coach Steve Kerr indicating the center would be sidelined "for a long time." Jones previously suffered a torn right pectoral muscle during a workout prior to the 2016 NBA Draft, with the injury requiring surgery that required a five-month recovery period. If surgery is needed again and a similar timeline is required, Jones would be sidelined until at least May, ending any chance of returning before the end of the regular season. With Jones out indefinitely and Draymond Green (toe) on track to miss at least three more games, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell should absorb most of the minutes at center. The 6-foot-10 Jonas Jerebko also offers a small-ball option at the position.
