Warriors' Damian Jones: Undergoes surgery on pectoral
Jones underwent surgery on his torn left pectoral muscle Saturday and will begin rehab in six weeks.
With Jones not scheduled to begin rehab for another six weeks, it seems very unlikely that the big man will be able to make a return during the regular season. This is the second time that Jones has suffered a torn pectoral muscle, and the injury required a five-month recovery period the last time it happened. Kevin Looney and Jordan Bell will continue splitting minutes at center until DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is able to make his Warriors debut.
