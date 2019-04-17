Jones (pectoral) is unlikely to return before season ends, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

There was hope that Jones would be able to return to the lineup sometime in May (if the Warriors were to make it that far), but for now, the hope seems highly unachievable. Coach Steve Kerr mentioned that he is happy with the way Jones has been progressing in rehab so far, but nevertheless, Jones has still not been cleared to resume contact drills yet. Jones hasn't played since putting up nine points back on Dec. 9.