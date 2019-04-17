Jones (pectoral) is unlikely to return before season ends, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

There was hope that Jones would be able to return to the lineup sometime in May (if the Warriors were to make it that far), but for now, the hope seems highly unachievable. Coach Steve Kerr mentioned that he is happy with the way Jones has been progressing in rehab so far, but nevertheless, Jones has still not been cleared to resume contact drills yet. Jones hasn't played since putting up nine points back on Dec. 9.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...