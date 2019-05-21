Warriors' Damian Jones: Will come off bench in Game 4
Jones will come off the bench in Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Jordan Bell is drawing the start in Jones' place. Jones has seen just seven minutes total over the first three games of the series, meaning he will likely continue to be a non-factor Monday.
