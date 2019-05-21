Jones will come off the bench in Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Jordan Bell is drawing the start in Jones' place. Jones has seen just seven minutes total over the first three games of the series, meaning he will likely continue to be a non-factor Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...