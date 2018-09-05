Warriors head coach Steve Kerr suggested Tuesday that Jones will have a chance to start at center early on during the upcoming season, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

DeMarcus Cousins is eventually expected to settle in as the Warriors' starting center, but his status for the start of the season is in peril while he continues to recover from the torn left Achilles' tendon he sustained in late January, an injury that typically carries a 6-to-10-month recovery timeline. With the Warriors inclined to take a cautious approach with the free-agent pickup, it's likely that Kerr will experiment with different lineups in the Warriors' initial contests, perhaps opening the door for Jones, Kevon Looney or Jordan Bell to see more run with the top unit. Jones, a 2016 first-round pick, has made just 25 appearances with the Warriors through his first two seasons in the NBA, but has impressed during his extended assignments with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors. Even if he emerges as the Warriors' preferred option at center while Cousins is out, Jones is unlikely to see much involvement on offense while sharing the court with the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.