Jones will play for the Warriors during summer league, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones played only 24 regular-season games last season as a result of a torn pectoral. He made strides in his game, however, averaging 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 block across 17.1 minutes. He'll look to continue his development with Golden State while in Vegas.