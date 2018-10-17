Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's opener that Jones will remain the team's starting center, The Athletic reports.

Jones looked plenty comfortable starting Tuesday night, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds and three blocks in 27 minutes of action. While that minutes total was a bit higher than expected, Jones' athleticism and defensive presence allowed Kerr to keep him on the floor for longer stretches. "He gave us exactly what we would hope - the lob threat, the presence inside, the ability to battle a great center, Steven Adams, put his size up against him and battled," Kerr said. After the game, Kerr confirmed to reporters that he'll stick with Jones for the time being, with Kevon Looney serving as the primary backup. "We're going to stay with (Jones)," Kerr said. "I don't know for how long, but we'll stay with him. We've got (Rudy) Gobert and (Nikola) Jokic coming up on this road trip and he's got the size and athleticism to deal with them and he's going to learn an awful lot. You come out of the gates in a season and face these three centers, he's seeing the best. I think it's great for him and we'll start him and see what happens."