Warriors' Damian Jones: Will remain in starting role
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's opener that Jones will remain the team's starting center, The Athletic reports.
Jones looked plenty comfortable starting Tuesday night, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds and three blocks in 27 minutes of action. While that minutes total was a bit higher than expected, Jones' athleticism and defensive presence allowed Kerr to keep him on the floor for longer stretches. "He gave us exactly what we would hope - the lob threat, the presence inside, the ability to battle a great center, Steven Adams, put his size up against him and battled," Kerr said. After the game, Kerr confirmed to reporters that he'll stick with Jones for the time being, with Kevon Looney serving as the primary backup. "We're going to stay with (Jones)," Kerr said. "I don't know for how long, but we'll stay with him. We've got (Rudy) Gobert and (Nikola) Jokic coming up on this road trip and he's got the size and athleticism to deal with them and he's going to learn an awful lot. You come out of the gates in a season and face these three centers, he's seeing the best. I think it's great for him and we'll start him and see what happens."
More News
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Acquits himself well in starting opportunity•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Opening season as starting center•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Excels in starting opportunity•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Starting again at center•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Impresses on defense•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Near double-double in loss•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...