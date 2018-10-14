Warriors' Damian Jones: Will start Tuesday
Jones will start Tuesday against the Thunder, Sportando.com reports.
After a solid preseason, Jones will be getting the starting center role heading into Tuesday's season opener. Last year, the Vanderbilt product spent most of the season in the G League but did, however, factor into 15 games with the Warriors where he averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds.
