Warriors' Damian Jones: Won't play in Vegas
Jones will not play in the Warriors' Las Vegas Summer League games, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones played during the California Classic, but he'll opt to train or rest on his own instead of playing in Vegas. Next season, he'll likely have a minimal role considering the presences of Willie Cauley-Stein and Kevon Looney.
