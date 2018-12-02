Warriors' Damian Jones: Won't return Saturday
Jones suffered a strained left shoulder during Saturday's game against the Pistons and will not return.
The injury is enough to keep Jones out of Saturday's game, and it's not immediately clear if it will force an absence during Monday's game against the Hawks. Look for more information as gameday draws closer. If Jones misses the contest, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell would presumably spend more time at center.
More News
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Will start Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Steps up contributions in loss•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Scores just six points Friday•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Continues solid start to season•
-
Warriors' Damian Jones: Will remain in starting role•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.