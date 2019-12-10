Warriors' Damion Lee: Absent from injury report
Lee (hand) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against New York.
Lee was upgraded to probable earlier in the day, so this update isn't all that surprising. He's set to make his return (likely off the bench) following a 14-game absence.
