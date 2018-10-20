Warriors' Damion Lee: Active for Friday's contest
Lee (foot) will be available for Friday's game against the Jazz, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Lee failed to take the court in the season opener due to a foot injury, but he's good to go for Friday's tilt. With Andre Iguodala (calf) ruled out, Lee is active and could see minutes off the bench.
