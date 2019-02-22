Warriors' Damion Lee: Available, but doesn't play Thursday
Lee (ankle) dressed for Thursday's game against the Kings but didn't see any minutes in the Warriors' 125-123 victory.
Lee, one of the Warriors' two-way players, hasn't been included in the rotation all season, so it's not surprising he wasn't summoned from the bench in a tight affair. His availability is probably the more notable takeaway, as Lee had been tending to a left ankle injury earlier this month before returning to action Feb. 10 with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors. Lee will likely head back to the G League in short order and see most of his minutes with the affiliate moving forward.
