Warriors' Damion Lee: Back from G League
Lee was recalled from the G League on Monday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Lee will return from the Santa Cruz Warriors to provide some emergency depth with Andre Iguodala (rest) sitting out Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Active for Friday's contest•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Ruled out for season opener•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Out with foot issue•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Signs two-way contract with Warriors•
-
Damion Lee: Set for unrestricted free agency•
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...