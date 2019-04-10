Warriors' Damion Lee: Career-high 20 points in win
Lee logged 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans.
Lee amassed career highs in scoring and rebounding while matching his career high in made threes. The 26-year-old rookie has appeared in four straight games, and with the Warriors likely to rest most of their top players during Wednesday's regular season finale versus the Grizzlies, he's a good bet to earn a sizable share of minutes once again.
