Warriors' Damion Lee: Career-high five threes in win
Lee scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding six assists, a rebound and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 125-117 win over the Wizards.
After a run of weak scoring efforts in late January, Lee seems to have re-discovered his mojo, popping for double digits in three straight games while setting a new career high in made three-pointers Monday. The 27-year-old should continue to hold down a starting spot for Golden State at least until Steph Curry (hand) in back in the lineup.
