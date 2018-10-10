Warriors' Damion Lee: Cleared to play Wednesday
Lee (foot) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Lee was held out of Monday's game. The time off seems to have done him some good. He'll attempt to make enough of an impressive to secure a spot on the final roster.
More News
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.