Lee went for 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Friday's win over Memphis.

Despite coming off the bench, Lee played a season-high 28 minutes, providing a major spark for Golden State with Stephen Curry (tailbone) sidelined. Typically, Lee's role is too inconsistent to warrant fantasy attention, but with Curry likely to miss Saturday's rematch, as well, Lee makes for a decent flyer in DFS contests.