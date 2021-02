Lee finished with 10 points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three steals across 18 minutes in a 130-121 victory over Charlotte on Friday.

Lee made the most of his time on the court, making both of his field-goal attempts -- both from deep -- and all four of his tries from the charity stripe while also picking up a team-high three steals. The fourth-year guard is averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 boards across 19.1 minutes this season.