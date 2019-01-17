Warriors' Damion Lee: Excelling in G League
Lee totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes Wednesday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 116-82 win over the Austin Spurs.
In his third season in the G League, Lee has been a go-to option for Santa Cruz, averaging 19.9 points (on 47.1 percent shooting from the floor), 5.4 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 31.7 minutes per game over 14 appearances. As a two-way player, Lee occasionally makes cameos at the NBA level, but all of his action has come exclusively in the G League since Christmas Day.
