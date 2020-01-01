Warriors' Damion Lee: Explodes for 20 points
Lee had 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 overtime loss at San Antonio.
Lee has been one of Golden State's most productive players and he extended his torrid scoring run for another night -- now he has scored 14 or more points in six straight games. He is averaging 18.3 points while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 56.0 percent from three over that span. He will look to extend his streak for one more game Thursday at Minnesota.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...