Lee had 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 overtime loss at San Antonio.

Lee has been one of Golden State's most productive players and he extended his torrid scoring run for another night -- now he has scored 14 or more points in six straight games. He is averaging 18.3 points while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 56.0 percent from three over that span. He will look to extend his streak for one more game Thursday at Minnesota.