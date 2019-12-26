Lee had 22 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3PT, 10-10 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 win over the Rockets.

Lee had a season-high mark for rebounds, and he also scored in double digits for the fourth time in his five contests since returning to the starting unit. Lee should remain as a scoring threat from the backcourt during Friday's matchup against the Suns.